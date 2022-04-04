Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.53. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,060,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $439,790,000 after acquiring an additional 87,417 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,543,000 after acquiring an additional 79,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1,844.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after acquiring an additional 856,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 230.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,223,000 after buying an additional 493,232 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gentherm (Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.