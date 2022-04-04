Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GPC. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.86.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.19 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.92 and its 200 day moving average is $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

