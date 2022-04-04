Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.38) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Genuit Group stock opened at GBX 492 ($6.44) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 520.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 598.03. Genuit Group has a 12 month low of GBX 440 ($5.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 806 ($10.56). The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

