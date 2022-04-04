Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GERN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Geron alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.58. 38,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,297. The stock has a market cap of $509.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.10. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 8,335.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Geron will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Geron by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Geron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,511,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 191,723 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Geron by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 175,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About Geron (Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.