Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.
GILD has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.
GILD stock opened at $59.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.73.
In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
