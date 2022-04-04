Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.

GILD has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

GILD stock opened at $59.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.73.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

