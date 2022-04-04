GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,224,551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,260,000 after acquiring an additional 87,816 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $43.62. The stock had a trading volume of 203,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,448. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

