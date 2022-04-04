Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.25.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

GSL opened at $28.95 on Thursday. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $153.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 992.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Ship Lease (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.