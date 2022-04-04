Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON GSF opened at GBX 112 ($1.47) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £386.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 102 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 121 ($1.59).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

