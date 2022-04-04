Graham (NYSE:GHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of GHC stock traded down $11.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $608.60. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,737. Graham has a 52-week low of $547.75 and a 52-week high of $685.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.32. Graham had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.05%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Graham’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter worth $20,453,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

