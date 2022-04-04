Graviocoin Price Tops $0.0310 (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $1,833.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.29 or 0.00268839 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00013019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001468 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001394 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

