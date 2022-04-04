Graypoint LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450,303 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $202,327,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 28.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,611,000 after acquiring an additional 338,144 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $164,500,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST stock opened at $575.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $528.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $356.84 and a 52-week high of $586.32.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.32.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

