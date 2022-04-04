Graypoint LLC Acquires 336 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after acquiring an additional 722,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after purchasing an additional 392,308 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,541,000 after purchasing an additional 114,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,574,000 after purchasing an additional 439,743 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM opened at $130.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.25 and a 200 day moving average of $129.48. The company has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

