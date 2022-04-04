Graypoint LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,519,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after buying an additional 323,695 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 92,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,314,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,988,000 after buying an additional 73,307 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $42.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $47.34.
