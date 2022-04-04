Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,152,000 after buying an additional 32,212 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,883,000 after buying an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,348,000 after buying an additional 130,619 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,471 shares of company stock worth $17,996,767. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $694.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $469.80 and a 52 week high of $710.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $639.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $625.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

