Graypoint LLC Raises Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 787 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Illumina by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $363.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.79 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.06, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.57.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

