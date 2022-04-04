Graypoint LLC Reduces Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average of $78.47. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

