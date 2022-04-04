Graypoint LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC owned about 0.11% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,523,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTIP opened at $55.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.67. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $59.43.

