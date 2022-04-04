Greenbrier Companies (GBX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 6th. Analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GBX opened at $50.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $36.19 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,200,000 after buying an additional 168,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,597,000 after purchasing an additional 23,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $16,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 43,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

