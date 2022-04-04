Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.20.

NASDAQ:GRFS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.25. 45,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36. Grifols has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Grifols by 79.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 8,984.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. 13.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

