Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives $25.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRPN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of GRPN traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.96. 551,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.77. Groupon has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $55.37.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jan Barta bought 82,126 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,580,925.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Groupon by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,875 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 31,796 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Groupon by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,760 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 997,763 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after acquiring an additional 84,063 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Groupon by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,091 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

