Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASR. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a hold rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.20.

ASR opened at $227.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $165.48 and a twelve month high of $230.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $327.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.02 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 34.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

