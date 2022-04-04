Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SUPV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Grupo Supervielle has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Grupo Supervielle Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.
