Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SUPV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Grupo Supervielle has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPV. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter worth $1,439,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 174,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,654 shares in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

