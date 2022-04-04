H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target Cut to SEK 175

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from SEK 190 to SEK 175 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HNNMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.28.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.46%. Analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (Get Rating)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.