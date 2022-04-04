Hakka.Finance Market Cap Reaches $2.73 Million (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $69,654.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hakka.Finance

Hakka.Finance is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 358,431,887 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

