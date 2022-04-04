HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has €151.00 ($165.93) price objective on the stock.

Shares of HALFF stock opened at $155.90 on Thursday. HAL Trust has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $185.20.

Get HAL Trust alerts:

HAL Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

HAL Trust, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building materials, construction, office furniture, staffing, shipping, orthopedic devices, media, and other businesses in Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also produces composite panels for facade cladding, as well as laboratory furniture; supplies timber products and building materials; manufactures panels for various interior surfaces, such as kitchens and retail furniture; and distributes liquefied natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HAL Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAL Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.