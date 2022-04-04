Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

