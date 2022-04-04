Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 14.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 45,778 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmonic alerts:

HLIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.