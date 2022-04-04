Harvest Investment Services LLC Decreases Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,812,000 after acquiring an additional 278,159 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Signature Bank by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank stock opened at $289.82 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $216.00 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. The business had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBNY. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.62.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

