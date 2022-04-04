Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $228,000 Position in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its stake in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIDU. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $526,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MIDU opened at $58.00 on Monday. Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.71.

