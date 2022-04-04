Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 135.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ryerson during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ryerson by 400.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ryerson during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

NYSE RYI opened at $34.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $39.58.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryerson in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson (Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.