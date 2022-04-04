Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the third quarter valued at $104,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the third quarter valued at $135,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 102.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $35.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

