Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases New Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,086,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after buying an additional 513,518 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,678,000 after buying an additional 469,005 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 443,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,884,000 after buying an additional 218,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 45.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,112 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after buying an additional 182,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $81.83 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.92.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

WLL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

