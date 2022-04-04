Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes $279,000 Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,048 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 165.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,188,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,243,000 after purchasing an additional 741,476 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 37.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 999,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 272,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 519,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 45,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Shares of TBBK opened at $28.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

About Bancorp (Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.