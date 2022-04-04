Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,231 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,231,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 331.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 60.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,837,000 after buying an additional 72,709 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAS opened at $84.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.81.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

