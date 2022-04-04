Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HWKN. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of HWKN opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.83. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $187.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.82 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawkins will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

