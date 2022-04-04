Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of HWBK stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $172.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $27.46.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

