HC Wainwright Raises Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target to $7.10

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $7.10 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

UEC opened at $4.68 on Monday. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. State Street Corp raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,131,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,892,000 after buying an additional 12,511,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,796,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,267,000 after buying an additional 1,911,744 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,362,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,089 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,521,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,545,000 after buying an additional 611,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after buying an additional 129,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

