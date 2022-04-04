Head to Head Comparison: Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) versus Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) and Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Loyalty Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare -23.86% -61.87% -8.71% Loyalty Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Loyalty Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 5 2 0 2.29 Loyalty Ventures 0 1 1 0 2.50

Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus price target of $15.71, indicating a potential upside of 169.54%. Loyalty Ventures has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.83%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than Loyalty Ventures.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Loyalty Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare $331.26 million 0.45 -$79.06 million ($3.40) -1.71 Loyalty Ventures $735.31 million 0.55 -$2.34 million N/A N/A

Loyalty Ventures has higher revenue and earnings than Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Summary

Loyalty Ventures beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems. The company also provides TruChart that offers electronic health records (EHR), care coordination, and financial management in one program allowing Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to track measurable outcomes in defined timeframes for the populations they serve; and PACElogic, which delivers sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination and planning, integration with community-based providers, and various federal and state that requires reporting. In addition, it offers DoseMeRx, a decision support software that leverages clinically validated pharmacokinetic drug models, patient characteristics, drug concentrations, and genotypes to guide dose optimization; and PrescribeWellness, a PrescribeWellness, a patient engagement center platform. Further, the company provides clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging, and pharmacy benefit management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third party administrator services. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 150 healthcare organizations; and 350 health plans and approximately 18,000 retail pharmacies. The company provides cloud-based software applications to assist prescribers and pharmacists. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

About Loyalty Ventures (Get Rating)

Loyalty Ventures Inc. is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc. is based in DALLAS.

