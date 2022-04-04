Head to Head Comparison: Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) vs. Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Volcon and Li Auto’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $450,000.00 73.68 -$40.13 million N/A N/A Li Auto $4.24 billion 6.59 -$50.44 million ($0.05) -544.80

Volcon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Li Auto.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Volcon and Li Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Li Auto 0 0 11 1 3.08

Volcon currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 214.14%. Li Auto has a consensus price target of $43.75, indicating a potential upside of 60.61%. Given Volcon’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Volcon is more favorable than Li Auto.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon N/A N/A N/A Li Auto -1.15% -0.89% -0.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Volcon beats Li Auto on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volcon (Get Rating)

Volcon Inc. is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc. is based in Texas.

About Li Auto (Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

