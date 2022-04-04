Head-To-Head Contrast: P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) vs. InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares P3 Health Partners and InnovAge’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A InnovAge $637.80 million 1.32 -$43.99 million $0.03 206.33

P3 Health Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InnovAge.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A InnovAge 0.74% 3.17% 2.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of InnovAge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for P3 Health Partners and InnovAge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 InnovAge 0 7 1 0 2.13

InnovAge has a consensus target price of $10.93, indicating a potential upside of 76.55%. Given InnovAge’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InnovAge is more favorable than P3 Health Partners.

Summary

InnovAge beats P3 Health Partners on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P3 Health Partners (Get Rating)

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About InnovAge (Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,850 PACE participants in the United States; and operates 18 PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

