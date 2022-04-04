Head to Head Review: Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) vs. Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) and Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Relay Therapeutics and Innate Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relay Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Innate Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $49.17, suggesting a potential upside of 40.80%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Relay Therapeutics is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relay Therapeutics -12,012.94% -36.49% -32.51% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Innate Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relay Therapeutics $3.03 million 1,247.90 -$363.87 million ($3.85) -9.07 Innate Pharma $29.23 million 9.32 -$62.48 million N/A N/A

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Relay Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Relay Therapeutics beats Innate Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relay Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Innate Pharma (Get Rating)

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.