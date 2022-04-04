Head to Head Survey: TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) vs. Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY)

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TETRA Technologies and Victory Oilfield Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies 26.61% -5.90% -1.45% Victory Oilfield Tech -93.24% N/A -64.05%

Volatility and Risk

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Victory Oilfield Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $388.27 million 1.29 $103.33 million $0.82 4.78 Victory Oilfield Tech $850,000.00 15.80 -$950,000.00 ($0.04) -11.97

TETRA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech. Victory Oilfield Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TETRA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services. The company was formerly known as Victory Energy Corporation and changed its name to Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. in May 2018. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas.

