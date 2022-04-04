Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) to post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.03. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.01 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

HCSG traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 35,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,213. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,151,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,088 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,532,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,294,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,223.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 509,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 470,597 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.