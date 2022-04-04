HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.75.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. HealthStream has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $31.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $630.70 million, a P/E ratio of 108.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.47.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,991,000 after buying an additional 53,748 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in HealthStream by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in HealthStream by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.