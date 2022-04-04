Helen Stephens Group LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,637 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. Microsoft accounts for about 1.3% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $309.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.