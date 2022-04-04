Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. The company has a market cap of $785.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.94.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $168.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 170,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 505,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

