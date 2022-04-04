Helmet.insure (HELMET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $199,135.00

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $199,135.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00049237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.58 or 0.07516691 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,612.74 or 1.00290780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00047373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,635,111 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars.

