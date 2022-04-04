Heritage Investors Management Corp Invests $253,000 in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Gryphon International Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $183.05 on Monday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

