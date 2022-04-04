Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases Shares of 11,866 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,528 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $44,429,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,332 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,738.6% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $34,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $58.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

