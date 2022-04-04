Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hilltop Holdings’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. A rise in loan demand, solid deposit mix and increased focus on improving fee income are expected to keep supporting the company’s revenues in the quarters ahead. Its capital deployment activities seem sustainable, through which the bank will likely continue to enhance shareholder value. Hilltop Holdings’ restructuring efforts to diversify business as a profitable banking operation are commendable. However, relatively lower interest rates might continue to put pressure on margins to some extent in the near term. Persistently increasing expenses are expected to hurt profits to an extent and hence makes us apprehensive about the company's prospects. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.70.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $29.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $28.87 and a 52 week high of $39.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hilltop by 66.7% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Hilltop by 32.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Hilltop by 25.6% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 0.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop (Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

